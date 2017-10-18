Movie Talk: The Crew Pitches Their Own Ideas for a ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday October 18th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff and Grace Hancock discuss the following:
- Reactions to last night’s Thor: Ragnarok screening
- Pitch an idea for the next Star Wars spinoff movie
- OPENING THIS WEEK – Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and The Snowman
- Is it too early to start the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign?
- Would the Bond franchise benefit from Christopher Nolan?
- Will the reshoots hurt Solo: A Star Wars Story?
- Live Twitter Questions