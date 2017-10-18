Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: The Crew Pitches Their Own Ideas for a ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

by      October 18, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday October 18th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff and Grace Hancock discuss the following:

  • Pitch an idea for the next Star Wars spinoff movie
  • Is it too early to start the Deadpool 2 marketing campaign?
  • Would the Bond franchise benefit from Christopher Nolan?
  • Live Twitter Questions
thor-ragnarok-cate-blanchett

Image via Marvel Studios

Related Content
Previous Article
Ron Livingston on the Fun of Playing an Unfiltered Asshole on 'Loudermilk'
Next Article
New ‘Arrow’ Clip Reveals a Major Name-Drop; Could It Be a Game…
Tags

Latest News