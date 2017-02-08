‘Star Wars’ Spoof in the Works from ‘Epic Movie’ and ‘Meet the Spartans’ Filmmakers

0

Hold on to your butts—Seltzer and Friedberg are back. The filmmakers behind cinematic classics like Date Night, Epic Movie, and Meet the Spartans now have Star Wars in their sights, as writers/directors Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are prepping Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue. If you made it through that title without rolling your eyes, congratulations! You’re a superhero.

Seltzer and Friedberg will write and direct the spoof, which is aiming to start filming this fall. The two are credited with writing the first Scary Movie in 2000, but that film and its sequel got heavy rewrites from the Wayans Brothers that made them worthwhile endeavors. Seltzer and Friedberg made their directorial debut with the lazy romcom spoof Date Movie, which was followed by the lazy blockbuster spoof Epic Movie, the lazy sword-and-sandals spoof Meet the Spartans, the lazy and obvious Disaster Movie, and a Twilight spoof called Vampires Suck that, yes, was also lazy.

None of these films are remotely funny or smart, as Seltzer and Friedberg’s angle is to simply recreate scenes from famous movies then add a fart joke, a dumb line, goofy makeup, etc. to take it “over the top.” This is far from the incisive wit of someone like Mel Brooks, and is instead an incredibly lazy way to capitalize on the success of a particular genre.

As evidenced by the title of this Star Wars spoof, Seltzer and Friedberg haven’t exactly matured over the years, and we can probably expect even more recreations of famous scenes with wall-to-wall dumb gags. Seltzer and Friedberg most recently helmed the Fast & Furious spoof Superfast! in 2015, and are currently shooting a Taken spoof called Who the F#@K Took My Daughter? (how timely!). This dumb Star Wars movie will probably be released in 2018. Check out some of their previous work below, if you dare.