‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Trailer Announces New Episodes on Disney’s Streaming Service

During the 10th anniversary panel for acclaimed and fan-favorite animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars today at San Diego Comic-Con, attendees got a massive surprise: A new trailer confirms the return of the beloved show to complete the storylines that never quite got their resolution and to let the troopers finish out their war, once and for all. There are lots of others Easter eggs and heart-warming surprises in this trailer, so I’ll save that discussion for after you’ve had a chance to check it out.

Dave Filoni announced that 12 all-new episodes of the multiple Emmy-winning series will be airing on Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. When The Clone Wars ended after five broadcast seasons, new episodes were later released as “The Lost Missions,” but the story was far from over. Then Star Wars Rebels arrived to continue the story a few years down the road, but there was a gap left behind. Fans raised their voices to let Disney and Lucasfilm know that they wanted a conclusion to the Clone Wars story. Now, that day is almost upon us. #CloneWarsSaved (via StarWars.com)

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Reporting in for another tour of duty.

Filoni, who was the show’s Supervising Director during its original run, will resume his role on The Clone Wars continuation. The new episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, which explored the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The series will see the return of classic characters Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. The new episodes will debut on Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service.

StarWars.com had a chance to chat with Filoni about the return of the series. Be sure to head over there for the full interview, but read on for a few choice quotes and to see an epic new poster:

On the fans’ enthusiasm:

Well, thankfully, their enthusiasm is relentless. Their love of these characters and stories hasn’t diminished. I actually think their voice has gotten louder as the years have gone by. It’s been very humbling to have their support and to have people continue to hashtag me, “#SaveTheCloneWars.”

On getting a chance to finish the story:

Personally, it’s very rewarding. Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place is meaningful as a storyteller. I’m happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of the Clone War… So, it’s nice on several levels, and I think for the crew that’s still here that worked on Clone Wars, they feel that, as well.

On the show’s longevity: