‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Original Ending Altered to Fit ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Hey, remember Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Did you go back to the theater to see it for a second (or third, or tenth) time yet? How about J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens, when’s the last time you watched that? Well once you take into account Mark Hamill‘s latest round of comments on the state of Star Wars that are circling the internet, the ending of Episode VII might never look quite the same way again.

Hamill has been pretty vocal about his thoughts on the handling of Luke Skywalker in Rian Johnson‘s latest installment, and equally regretful about being so vocal. Now I’m not sure exactly when this current interview took place, though it was clearly before the film was released, but Hamill’s comments about the original end of The Force Awakens reveals a slight change in visual effects that was made to preserve Johnson’s Luke Skywalker take in The Last Jedi. This will all make a fascinating tell-all book someday.

Watch the interview with mTime below (via DigitalSpy) and jump to about the five-minute mark for Hamill’s comments:

Here’s what Hamill had to say:

“I came to realize, first of all, it’s not my story anymore. We really have to tell the story of the new protagonist. Eventually, you have to trust Rian, because he’s the director and he wrote it. And I have such a bond with him. I thought, I don’t think this is right for me, but I’m gonna do the best I can to realize your vision. I’d much rather be so powerful I have Force Lightning comin’ out of my ears. You know, when we were doing [Episode VII], Rian said, ‘Oh, by the way, we might have a couple of boulders floating to show your Force emanating,’ so I was led to believe that I still had the Force and it was really strong in me.”

Ridley chimed in with her own thoughts:

“That’s funny, too, because that would have changed your whole story if they did that.”

To which Hamill replied: