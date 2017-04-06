Gabz’ ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Timed-Edition Poster Harkens Back to the Classics

0

I don’t have too much of a problem with the final poster for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s a perfectly serviceable movie poster, and it’s not like it hurt the film’s box office at all. That being said, it could have used some artistic flourish, and thankfully artists are now stepping up.

Grzegorz Domaradzki (aka “Gabz”) has whipped up a new Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster that’s done in the style of the posters from the original trilogy, right down to the font. It’s colorful, it’s dynamic, and you can get it right now.

The poster is being released through Bottleneck Gallery, and it’s a timed edition, which means that they’ll take as many orders as they get through a certain time. This poster will be available until Sunday, April 9th at 11:59pm eastern. It measures 24 x 36 inches and costs $50.

I’m really glad that Acme Archives and Lucasfilm licensed this, and I hope other artists also start trying to put together neat posters for the film, especially now that we’re over a year removed from it, the hype has vanished, and we can appreciate the film on its merits rather than having to rest on assumptions like, “I think that BB-8 character will be popular” (granted, that was a very safe assumption).

Check out the poster below along with a brief video. Click here to go buy it.

click on the poster for high-res