‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Offers a New Look at the Sequel

Disney has released a new look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi via a behind-the-scenes video for writer/director Rian Johnson‘s follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The video was unveiled at Disney’s big D23 convention, where it (obviously) received a rapturous response. While some fans may have been wanting a fully fledged trailer, I’m far more at ease with a video like this—something that teases the making of the movie while keeping the story and characters as fresh as possible.

We do get some tantalizing looks at some gorgeous locations, exciting stunts, and the characters. There’s a peek at Adam Driver‘s scar to be found, as well as new characters played by Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro, who both look fantastic. Johnson also appears to be having an absolute blast on set, but there’s also quite an emotional element to the video as we see the late Carrie Fisher in full costume, chumming it up with Johnson. This movie’s gonna be a touch watch.

Check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi behind-the-scenes video below, along with a pair of brand new posters. John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) all return for the latest Star Wars, joined by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. The film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

