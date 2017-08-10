‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Character Details Revealed for Benicio Del Toro’s DJ

0

When Vanity Fair unveiled its Annie Leibovitz shots from Star Wars: The Last Jedi earlier this year, fans were mostly curious to see the new characters from the movie. Benicio Del Toro was a major addition to the Last Jedi ensemble, but at that point we knew absolutely nothing about who he might be playing. That photo shoot revealed that Del Toro would be playing a character named “DJ”, described as an enigmatic figure whose “tattered, threadbare clothes and lackadaisical attitude conceal a sharp mind and expert skills.” Intriguing, but still enigmatic.

As part of EW’s new Last Jedi cover story we learn a bit more about DJ, but not much. He’s involved in the mission that brings John Boyega’s Finn and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose to the gambling resort city of Canto Bight, and as Boyega reveals, DJ essentially plays a war profiteer:

“We just need a codebreaker and he’s the best in the galaxy. Unfortunately, he’s very dodgy and only in it for financial gain. He doesn’t fight for any side.. He has distinct opinions. The Resistance bombs the First Order one day, the First Order bombs the Resistance on another. It’s an ongoing war that will never end. For him, he’s trying to benefit off of that — which doesn’t make him the person you want to trust.”

So there you have it. Del Toro isn’t playing a new Sith baddie or a Resistance fighter, he’s a gray-area rogue with a focus on technology over mythology or mysticism. That makes him a fascinating addition to the ensemble, especially in the shadow of Han Solo’s death, and it’ll be curious to see how he fits into the story over all.

Check out a new image of Canto Bight below, via EW.