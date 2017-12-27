‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Passes ‘Wonder Woman’ to Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Film of 2017

0

We all knew that Star Wars: The Last Jedi would make a ridiculous amount of money, so the only question was “How much?” Disney has just send out a press release announcing that in only 11 days, the Star Wars sequel has surpassed Wonder Woman as the second-highest grossing film of 2017. Wonder Woman topped out at $412 million domestically. The Last Jedi has now raked in $424 million domestically and $420.2 million internationally for a worldwide total of $844.2 million, which is particularly impressive when you consider that it still hasn’t opened in China yet.

Right now, the 2017 domestic box office crown belongs to Beauty and the Beast (so Disney wins either way) with a total of $504 million. Beauty and the Beast also has the worldwide record for 2017 with $1.2 billion. It wouldn’t be surprising if The Last Jedi beats both of those numbers in the weeks ahead.

While detractors will point to the steep drop The Last Jedi as a way of showing that the movie isn’t as good as The Force Awakens or that fans are abandoning the property, keep in mind that the reason these movies have been so dominant in this frame is that they have legs. Although it’s possible that The Last Jedi falls flat on its face and comes up painfully short, the success of previous December releases (whether they’re Star Wars or not), indicates that audiences will keep coming back because there’s not much in the way of competition since January is such a wasteland.

Although it probably won’t reach the highs of The Force Awakens, I doubt anyone at Disney is super bummed that The Last Jedi has made almost a billion dollars worldwide in less than two weeks.

For more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, click on the links below: