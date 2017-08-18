John Boyega Reveals ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Celebrity Cameos

0

John Boyega has had it with keeping secrets. When Star Wars: The Force Awakens was in production, a legion of A-list celebrities were always visiting the set to get a look at the making of a brand new Star Wars movie. This resulted in some clever celebrity cameos, most notably Daniel Craig as a Stormtrooper, as well as a number of vocal cameos from famous folks. And it appears that tradition is holding true for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as Boyega reveals a few hugely famous people who may or may not have cameos in the film.

Rumors have swirled that Prince Harry and Prince William have some sort of cameo in the movie, and in speaking with BBC Radio4 (via ScreenDaily), Boyega revealed the UK royals were indeed on set, as was another very handsome face:

“I think they took that scene out”, he deadpanned. “I’ve had enough with those secrets,” he laughed. “They came on set. They were there. I’m sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway. There were images. Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it. I’m tired of dodging it. They were there. Tom Hardy was there too.”

Yes indeed, when you see The Last Jedi there may be some incredibly famous faces hidden under some Stormtrooper helmets, although we may have to wait a while to find out exactly who shows up when. Craig’s cameo was kept under wraps for quite some time, and J.J. Abrams let him don the uniform when the actor visited the set as he was shooting Spectre on the same backlot. It’s unclear how Hardy wound up on the Last Jedi set—if he requested to come on, or if he was filming something on the same stage. Regardless, it’ll sure be a lot of fun to peruse those credits to find out who else Rian Johnson has hid under a helmet or on a radio in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.