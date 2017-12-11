Watch: The ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cast Answers Your Most-Searched Questions

0

If there’s one thing Star Wars fans have, it’s a whole lot of questions. Lucasfilm has created an entire industry out of that desire to know and see more of the universe, launching books, video games, and animated series to meet the demand. But with each new chapter in the saga comes a new batch of characters, creatures, and locations to ponder about.

With The Last Jedi arriving in theaters this week, the cast is busy making the press rounds and they sat down with the folks at Wired to answer the web’s most-searched questions about themselves and their Star Wars characters in an autocomplete interview. How does Mark Hamill do the Joker voice? Why does Luke want to end the Jedi? Is Finn a clone? Hamill, Laura Dern, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, and Rose Marie Tran do their best to answer your most popular questions — well, at least the ones that aren’t too spoilery (and are written in comprehensible English) in the video below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi also stars Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Daniels, Lupita Nyong’o, and Gwendoline Christie. The film opens in theaters on December 15th.

