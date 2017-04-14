Facebook Messenger

See Over 45 Images from the Star Wars Celebration ‘The Last Jedi’ Panel

April 14, 2017

Star Wars Celebration Orlando is in full swing! Yesterday saw some of the iconic stars and creators of a galaxy far, far away take the stage for the 40th Anniversary Panel, and today doubled down with the reveal of the first The Last Jedi footage and an appearance from the film’s stars.

Director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy were on hand alongside Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, who plays a resistance maintenance worker pulled into Finn’s adventure. The panel was moderated by Josh Gad (a particularly inspired hire after his recent videos with Ridley).

Look for much more coverage from Star Wars Celebration over the next few days, and for a full recap of The Last Jedi panel click here to read Aubrey’s complete rundown. For more Star Wars Celebration coverage click the links below and stay tuned over the next few days as we bring you reactions, recaps and more. Be sure to check out our Facebook and Twitter feed where our team on the ground are posting highlights and live updates.

star-wars-celebration-the-last-jedi-panel-image

Image via Lucasfilm

Latest News