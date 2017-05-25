Collider Jedi Council: Vanity Fair Reveals New Details on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

0

Today is May 25, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Mark Ellis and Jeremy Jahns. Today the council discuss:

Vanity Fair reveals new pictures, characters and locations for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

4 covers for Vanity Fair

David Kamp highlights from his AMA

First shots of Han Solo set

Han Solo shooting

Han has been invading Imperials for a long time

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.