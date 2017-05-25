Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Collider Jedi Council: Vanity Fair Reveals New Details on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

by      May 25, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is May 25, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Perri Nemiroff, Mark Ellis and Jeremy Jahns. Today the council discuss:

  • 4 covers for Vanity Fair
  • David Kamp highlights from his AMA
  • Han Solo shooting
  • Han has been invading Imperials for a long time

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

star-wars-the-last-jedi-images-daisy-ridley-joonas-suotamo

Daisy Ridley as Rey, at the helm of the Millennium Falcon, with Joonas Suotamo as co-pilot Chewbacca. Image via Vanity Fair, Annie Leibovitz

Related Content
Previous Article
‘The Boss Baby 2’ Gets 2021 Release Date; Alec Baldwin to Return
Next Article
'House of Cards' Season 5: Neve Campbell, Mike Kelly on Their Fictional…
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News