Watch: Josh Gad Enlists Chris Pratt, Many More to Get ‘Star Wars’ Spoilers Out of Daisy Ridley

0

As actor Josh Gad prepares to embark on the worldwide press tour for Beauty and the Beast, his filming duties on Murder on the Orient Express are no doubt coming to an end. That also means that we sadly won’t be seeing any more videos of Gad trying to probe co-star Daisy Ridley for Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoilers. However, Gad knows fans demand to know the truth, which is why he’s released one last video that is probably the best of them all. And this time, he’s enlisted some very famous friends to try and get Ridley to spill.

I won’t spoil all the appearances because some are just too good, but with Jurassic World 2 about to start filming in London, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard make an appearance alongside Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and co-writer Drew Connolly, who are also working on Star Wars: Episode IX.

Really these videos have been a treat, and Ridley has been an absolute sport in playing along. One of the joys of the lead-up to the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was watching Ridley and John Boyega fail to contain their excitement for the film, and it’s great to see fame happen to what seem to be genuinely good people.

So, one last time, check out Josh Gad (and friends) trying to get Daisy Ridley to reveal spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

For those keeping tabs, the other cameos in the video are Murder on the Orient Express co-stars Leslie Odom Jr., Lucy Boynton, Tom Bateman and Penelope Cruz, as well as Force Awakens director himself J.J. Abrams. Happy Monday, everybody!