Watch: Josh Gad Burns Another Bridge with Daisy Ridley Over ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Secrets

A week ago, Josh Gad was doing the people’s work by trying to get the scoop on Star Wars: The Last Jedi from franchise star Daisy Ridley. Things did not end well. Not to be deterred, Gad once again risked the wrath of Rey by attempting to trick her into revealing some secrets from the eighth installment of the Skywalker Saga, the main storyline in the Star Wars feature film franchise. He asked the questions we’re all dying to know … and was about as successful as a fan-made petition.

But this is all in good fun. Gad and Ridley are currently filming Kenneth Branagh‘s Murder on the Orient Express, an adaptation of the Agatha Christie tale scripted by Michael Green (Heroes). It’s a clever bit of marketing for both Rian Johnson‘s upcoming Star Wars film and the murder mystery itself, whether it’s intended that way or not. Either way, if Gad ever wants to join Collider as an inside reporter, we may be able to find an opening.

If you missed Gad’s first try to trick Ridley into divulging some secrets, take a look at the first video here:

I invited #daisyridley to my trailer under false pretenses. #NotARehearsal #IWantTheTruth #TheLastJedi A video posted by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:46am PST

Watch Gad’s second attempt to suss out some Star Wars: The Last Jedi details below:

Had follow-up w/ Daisy Ridley on set today to apologize for #StarWars #TheLastJedi sneak attack last week. Suffice it to say didn’t go well pic.twitter.com/keVz0xgqLQ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 1, 2017

