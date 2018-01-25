Watch ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Deleted Scenes in New Video

0

Though Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn’t have an official Blu-ray release just yet, it does have an official novelization that’s due out this March 6th from Del Rey. Written by Jason Fry, with collaboration from Johnson himself, the tome will include all-new material created for the story alongside deleted scenes from The Last Jedi that add the all-important plot points back into Star Wars canon. Some of those deleted scenes, 20 minutes of which will appear on the eventual Blu-ray release, were included in a recent episode of the “Star Wars Show” for your viewing pleasure.

The scenes in question, which were broken down in part by io9 and /Film, include Rey (Daisy Ridley) rushing to the defense of the Caretakers’ village, which isn’t actually under attack … the Caretakers are just partying, which is delightful. Rey then takes Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to task for being such a grump. This all takes place in what would have been Luke’s third lesson for Rey, so while we’ll have to wait for the Blu-ray to see how it all plays out, you can peek it in a new video.

Check out the briefest of glimpses at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi deleted scenes below:

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, director Rian Johnson and writer Jason Fry reveal new details about the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization, we set sail on the Disney Fantasy to experience Star Wars Day at Sea, and more!

If you’re curious to know just what sort of scenes will make their way into the novelization, THR had a chat with Fry about just that:

“Rian Johnson and I had an amazing conversation. We got to write entirely new scenes for the book: Han Solo’s funeral, Rose and Paige Tico together, and further explorations of the fascinating world of Canto Bight, to name just a few.”

And if you’ve got the time, check out this recent episode of the “Star Wars Show” which broke down the secrets of Star Wars: The Last Jedi: