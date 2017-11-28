Watch: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Rian Johnson Answers Burning Fan Questions

0

While today is apparently Avengers: Infinity War day, Disney is also taking the opportunity to keep the conversation surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi going by having writer/director Rian Johnson answer questions on Twitter. The Looper and Brothers Bloom filmmaker posted a few Twitter videos in which he directly addressed fan questions sent his way on the social media service. The questions range from the serious (“Which new character are you most excited to see how fans respond to?”) to the silly (“Are there seatbelts on the Millennium Falcon?”).

We also get a bit of insight, even though the answers are short due to the format. Production on The Last Jedi was kept under tight wraps, but as for location shooting Johnson reveals they filmed in Croatia, Iceland, and Ireland in addition to stage work in London, singling out Ireland as his favorite base of operations.

Indeed, Johnson is one of the major draws of The Last Jedi for me. He’s an incredibly talented, fascinating, and surprising filmmaker. I don’t quite know what to expect, other than a heavy focus on character and a tight narrative. He doesn’t have a ton of blockbuster experience or signature visual flairs like J.J. Abrams, but he’s not an indie director plucked out of obscurity either. He’s a talented working director getting a big shot at tackling a major property, and that’s exciting! And also kind of unique for this day and age. Judging by the fact that Lucasfilm just gave him the keys to a brand new Star Wars trilogy, I’d say The Last Jedi has the goods.

Check out the Q&A’s below. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15th.