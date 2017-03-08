‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Footage Description Teases “Epic” and “Exotic” Sequel

While we probably won’t see a Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer for another few weeks, likely next month during Star Wars Celebration, the first footage from the sequel was unveiled today. During a Disney shareholders meeting, those in attendance were treated to the first scene from director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated The Force Awakens follow-up as well as a montage of some other footage.
While this footage is not online and likely won’t be—this ain’t Comic-Con; Disney doesn’t have to worry about piracy issues at a shareholders meeting—we do have a description of what was shown from one of those in attendance:
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” clip is being screened. But it’s a joke, sort of! We just got a few seconds of Rey handing Luke a lightsaber.
We just saw more “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” footage. In it, Luke asks Rey, “Who are you?” Then we see her deftly handle a lightsaber.
Also making appearances in “The Last Jedi” footage: Chewbacca, General Leia Organa and Finn.
One last thing on the “Last Jedi” footage: We saw all sorts of settings — mountains, oceans, forests, deserts. Look suitably epic, exotic.
More on “The Last Jedi” clip: We saw a shot of an X-wing wobbling mid-air, under attack inside a giant ship. Looked like a wounded bird.
More on “The Last Jedi” clip, since ppl are asking: General Leia Organa was onscreen for just a second in military garb and didn’t speak.
