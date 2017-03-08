More Collider
More from Complex

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Footage Description Teases “Epic” and “Exotic” Sequel

by      March 8, 2017

0

star-wars-the-last-jedi-footage-description

While we probably won’t see a Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer for another few weeks, likely next month during Star Wars Celebration, the first footage from the sequel was unveiled today. During a Disney shareholders meeting, those in attendance were treated to the first scene from director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated The Force Awakens follow-up as well as a montage of some other footage.

While this footage is not online and likely won’t be—this ain’t Comic-Con; Disney doesn’t have to worry about piracy issues at a shareholders meeting—we do have a description of what was shown from one of those in attendance:

 

 

 

Related Content
Previous Article
'Thor: Ragnarok’: First Image Emerges of Chris Hemsworth's Short-Haired Hero
Next Article
'Rough Night' Red-Band Trailer Reveals Scarlett Johansson's Killer Bachelorette Party
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News