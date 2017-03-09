More Collider
Collider Jedi Council: ‘The Last Jedi’ Footage Reaction; No ‘Star Wars’ Celebration in 2018

by      March 9, 2017

Today is March 9, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Ken Napzok, Mark Ellis and Tiffany Smith. Today the council discuss:

  • Rian Johnson Gives Brief Meaning on The Last Jedi Title
  • Michael K. Williams Cast in Han Solo Movie As Villain?

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

