Collider Jedi Council: ‘The Last Jedi’ Footage Reaction; No ‘Star Wars’ Celebration in 2018

Today is March 9, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Ken Napzok, Mark Ellis and Tiffany Smith. Today the council discuss:

The Last Jedi Footage Screened, Description Lands Online

Rian Johnson Gives Brief Meaning on The Last Jedi Title

Michael K. Williams Cast in Han Solo Movie As Villain?

No Star Wars Celebration in 2018

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.