‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rian Johnson Shares a Look from the Editing Bay

0

Following up on the reveal of Star Wars: Episode VIII‘s official title–Star Wars: The Last Jedi–director Rian Johnson has now let fans into the editing bay, so to speak. This new image, a black-and-white selection that harkens back to the earliest glimpses at the film’s production, cleverly includes a shot of the new title as well as famous, franchise star, R2-D2. Don’t expect the plucky droid to sit out the eighth installment in the Skywalker Saga since he’s been in every film to date, along with his bronze pal C-3PO. As for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, well, we’ll likely have to wait until spring according to Kathleen Kennedy.

Starring returning cast members John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) with newcomers Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15th.

Check out the behind-the-scenes image from Star Wars: The Last Jedi courtesy of Johnson’s Instagram:

Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning. A photo posted by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:06am PST

And for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and all things Star Wars, take a look at some of our recent write-ups provided at the following links: