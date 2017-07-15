Over 55 ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Behind-the-Scenes Images Tease New Creatures, Characters

0

Earlier today, Disney released a new behind-the-scenes video teasing writer/director Rian Johnson‘s highly anticipated sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and now we’ve gone through and screengrabbed the video to bring you a bevy of new behind-the-scenes images. This gives us a closer look at what the video previewed—in and of itself it wasn’t incredibly revealing, but stopping and looking closely offers some curious looks at Kylo Ren’s scar, new characters played by Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro, and plenty of great-looking new creatures.

It’s also clear that this was a set full of humor and warmth, and the images of Carrie Fisher here just break my heart. There’s an added level emotion in the wake of her death, and I’m looking forward to seeing her performance as General Leia in this film.

There’s likely even more to be gleaned that I just haven’t spotted myself, so peruse the Star Wars: The Last Jedi images below and sound off if you spot something noteworthy. John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) all return for the latest Star Wars, joined by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. The film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

