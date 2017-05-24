‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Images Reveal Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern’s Characters

0

A deep dive into Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi was teased earlier this week in a cover story from Vanity Fair. Now, that early look has been released online in full and there is a lot to unpack here. For starters, they had the first looks at new characters in the Star Wars universe played by Oscar-winner Benicio Del Toro and Oscar-nominee Laura Dern. But that’s just a taste of what’s to come in this spread, which also features beautifully shot images from Annie Leibovitz, capturing Johnson behind the scenes with stars Mark Hamill, the late Carrie Fisher, super-producer Kathleen Kennedy, and of course, the canine companions Gary and Millie.

Vanity Fair also has some epic shots of young stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billie Lourd, Adam Driver and the new Chewbacca (Newbacca?) Joonas Suotamo. But it’s not just the photogenic folks in front of the camera who make Star Wars happen, it’s the creative talent behind the scenes too, like Costume Designer Michael Kaplan, Production Designer Rick Heinrichs, Creature Supervisor Neal Scanlan, and more. There’s also quite a bit of plot info on the eighth installment of the Star Wars franchise, but we’ll get into that in these other articles:

