‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ IMAX Poster Is Black, White, and Red All Over

Disney and IMAX have released a new IMAX poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This is where I’d tell you what the movie is about, but we don’t know! And we probably won’t find out until it opens! Yes, there’s some broad stuff with Rey learning about the Force from Luke, Kylo Ren moving further to the Dark Side, Finn on a secret mission with newcomer Rose, and more Resistance stuff with Poe and Leia, but the plot synopsis has been kept firmly under wraps, and because its Star Wars, they can afford to do it.

As for this new IMAX poster, it’s fine. Sometimes the IMAX poster will be a bit more inventive and creative, but again, this is Star Wars. All they need to do is tell people the release date and folks will show up. There will still be loads of marketing, of course, but Star Wars sells itself. As for the film’s IMAX fortunes, I’m sure it will pull in loads of revenue from those screens, and IMAX will be happy to keep the movie playing on those screens because it’s not like there’s another movie out there to kick it out. I could easily see The Last Jedi playing in IMAX well into February.

Check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi IMAX poster below. The film opens December 15th and stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Gwendoline Christie.

