L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ IMAX Screening With Rian Johnson

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Did you like Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Are you a fan of IMAX? Will you be in the Los Angeles area January 31st? And would you like to see writer/director Rian Johnson talk about the film in person? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On January 31st at 7pm in L.A., Collider will be partnering up with IMAX for a special, intimate screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in laser projection. After the screening ends, I’ll be moderating an extended Q&A with Rian Johnson.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free IMAX screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Star Wars: The Last Jedi with Rian Johnson!”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Sunday the 28th and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening on the 29th.

Again, this screening is in Los Angeles on January 31st at 7pm. Hope to see some of you at the screening.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi: