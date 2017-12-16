Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie & Domhnall Gleeson Share Their Favorite Snoke and Captain Phasma Theories

0

As everyone on the planet knows, director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now in theaters worldwide. Unlike most movies where a lot of people know all the twists and turns before opening day, Disney and Lucasfilm have done an amazing job keeping the ambitious plot of The Last Jedi under wraps. It’s actually a small miracle they did were able to keep everything a secret, considering how often and quickly plot details can leak and proliferate on the Internet.

When I attended the LA Press Day for the film, secrecy was a foregone conclusion. Knowing the cast was extremely guarded with what they would say about their characters and the film, I tried my best to ask fun questions that I knew they could answer. As you’ll see during my interview with Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, and Domhnall Gleeson, they talked about their favorite Snoke theories, Gleeson shares the name he uses on Star Wars message boards, and Christie shares her favorite theory on who Captain Phasma is underneath the armor.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also stars Mark Hamill,Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels,and Benicio Del Toro.

Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, and Domhnall Gleeson:

What is their favorite Snoke theory?

Gwendoline shares her favorite theory on who Captain Phasma really is.

Domhnall Gleeson shares the name he uses on Star Wars message boards.

How did Gwendoline Christie work with Rian to possibly get Captain Phasma more screen time in The Last Jedi?

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past. The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

