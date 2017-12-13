‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director and Cast on How the Film Differs from ‘Force Awakens’

0

Because of all the secrecy surrounding each new Star Wars film, we typically find ourselves having to speak with the cast before we actually get to see just where things are headed next. While that means we can’t delve into specific plot points, we can still share fun stories from the experience the cast and filmmaker had, in making the next installment in the beloved franchise, and share what it means to them to be a part of this world

At the Los Angeles junket for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, cast members Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Laura Dern, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran and Andy Serkis, along with director Rian Johnson, spoke at a press conference about their experience making this film and how it will surprise audiences, and we’ve included the highlights.

The ways in which The Last Jedi differentiates itself from The Force Awakens:

RIAN JOHNSON: It’s the second movie in the trilogy, and I think we’ve been trained to expect it’ll be a little darker. Obviously, it looks a little darker. For me, I loved the tone of the original films, which J.J. [Abrams] also captured in The Force Awakens. To me, first and foremost, we were trying to make it feel like a Star Wars movie. That means you have the intensity and you’ve got the opera, but it also means that it makes you come out of the theater wanting to run in your backyard, grab your spaceship toys and make them fly around. That’s a key ingredient to it. So, we go to some intense places in the movie, but I hope it’s also fun and funny.

MARK HAMILL: My answer will be in direct proportion to the amount of screen time that I have.

JOHN BOYEGA: I just think the story is moving forward. I feel like J.J. had a blueprint and foundation for The Force Awakens that was good, and now it’s about moving forward with the story and challenging the characters. All the characters are under intense pressure, so it’s a time that everyone has their own specific reckoning, and it’s all different. It’s a lot going on. I’ve only watched it once and I wanted to watch it again because of the amount of information and Easter eggs in there, as well.

OSCAR ISAAC: Because the first chapter sets the tone and introduces the world and the new characters, in the second chapter, you don’t have to spend so much time doing that. You can really just delve into the story, into what’s happening, and into the conflict of each of the characters. I think what Rian’s done so incredibly well is that he’s challenged, deeply, every single character, including the droids, with like the biggest challenges they’ve ever faced. That’s how you’re able to really get to learn about them, on all sides of the spectrum, from light to dark. He found a way to get to the central point of each character and challenge them, as best as he can. I think it’s really amazing what he’s done.