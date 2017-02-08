Watch: Josh Gad Enlists Judi Dench to Pry ‘Star Wars’ Spoilers Out of Daisy Ridley

0

Production on filmmaker Kenneth Branagh’s star-studded Murder on the Orient Express continues in London, and as we’ve seen, actors Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley have found a mighty entertaining way to pass their downtime. Filming on Orient Express was ongoing when it was announced that Episode VIII is titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and shortly thereafter Gad posted a video in which he tried to get Ridley to spill on what the title meant. He followed this up with another attempt, asking Ridley fan-fervor questions like who her parents are and who Snoke really is, but the Star Wars actress stonewalled him. So for this latest video, Gad got some help.

None other than Dame Judi Dench is now in on the attempt to pry Star Wars information out of Ridley, and she does so in the most intimating/hilarious manner possible. I’m not sure how long the production of Orient Express is, but I for one am hoping this is far from the last of these videos we’ll see popping up online. The cast also includes Willem Dafoe, who one imagines could really get Star Wars spoilers out of Ridley, so hopefully he or maybe Michelle Pfeiffer pops up next. Or perhaps Johnny Depp is in the mood for a cameo.

Check out the latest video below, followed by the previous videos in case you missed them. Murder on the Orient Express also stars Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, and Leslie Odom Jr. and is set to hit theaters on November 22nd.