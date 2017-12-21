‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Watch Kelly Marie Tran’s Journey to Becoming Rose

0

One of the good things about knowing you are making a movie that has such a huge fandom is that you know to document every part of it. In a new behind-the-scenes video for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it looks like cameras were constantly rolling off set from before the on-set filming started (noticeable, particularly, in the way John Boyega completely ignores both the camera and his name being mentioned in front of it until they call over to him specifically). And because of this tireless documentation, we get to see things like Kelly Marie Tran‘s full journey from her first screen test with Boyega to becoming Rose Tico.

Tran is exceptionally charming, and director Rian Johnson recently told a great anecdote about her to Vulture:

“She jumped into it like it was a sandbox for her to play in,” he said. “She was poking her head into all the different departments, just wandering around the studio. Even I didn’t feel the gumption to do that! She’d go around the creature department and help them feather the Porgs with goose feathers, or go to the costume department and ask, ‘What are you guys doing?’ She treated it like a big episode of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, basically. And I saw that and thought, This is how we should all be treating this. This is a once-in-a-lifetime playdate, and we should be soaking this up.”

Check out the new featurette below, that chronicles her journey:



While Rose may not have actually been all that pivotal plot-wise (though I did enjoy her excursion with Finn and the freeing of the Fathier — the space horses), I thought her character brought a lot of positive energy to the movie, and I can see why Johnson though her perfect for the role. (regardless of how you feel about that entire subplot).

