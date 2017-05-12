Facebook Messenger

Collider Jedi Council: ‘The Last Jedi’ Concept Art Reveals Kylo Ren’s Tie Fighter

May 12, 2017

Today is May 11, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Ken Napzok. Today the council discuss:

  • Concept Art for Kylo Ren’s Tie Fighter
  • Black Series reveals characters

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

