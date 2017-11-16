Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ – Will Leia Be Powerful with the Force?

by      November 16, 2017

0

Today is November 16th, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok and Steele Saunders. Today the Council discusses:

Movie News

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster round-up
  • Daisy Ridley talks again… this time about Porgs, facing Snoke, and more
  • John Boyega confirms royal cameos

What’s the Deal with Canon

  • Battlefront II fiasco
  • Episode “Rebel Assault” ended the first half of the season. Hera has been captured. Kanan off to rescue her. Loth-Wolves hinting at something deeper on Lothal
  • Padme YA novel might be on the way
  • Changes for Star Tours – The Last Jedi planets on the way
  • Thrawn comic preview revealed
  • Darth Vader #8 and Doctor Aphra #14

Twitter Questions

Related Content
Previous Article
An Update on Those ‘Batman’ Casting Rumors
Next Article
George Clooney Headed Back to TV for Limited 'Catch-22’ Adaptation
Tags

Television