Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ – Will Leia Be Powerful with the Force?

0

Today is November 16th, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok and Steele Saunders. Today the Council discusses:

Movie News

Even more Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV Spots!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster round-up

Daisy Ridley tells Elle magazine that she didn’t like her performance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Daisy Ridley talks again… this time about Porgs, facing Snoke, and more

John Boyega confirms royal cameos

What’s the Deal with Canon

Battlefront II fiasco

Star Wars: Rebels final season half way done

Episode “Rebel Assault” ended the first half of the season. Hera has been captured. Kanan off to rescue her. Loth-Wolves hinting at something deeper on Lothal

Padme YA novel might be on the way

Changes for Star Tours – The Last Jedi planets on the way

Thrawn comic preview revealed

Darth Vader #8 and Doctor Aphra #14

Twitter Questions