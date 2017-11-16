Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ – Will Leia Be Powerful with the Force?

Today is November 16th, 2017 and its an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok and Steele Saunders. Today the Council discusses:
Movie News
- Even more Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV Spots!
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster round-up
- Daisy Ridley tells Elle magazine that she didn’t like her performance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Daisy Ridley talks again… this time about Porgs, facing Snoke, and more
- John Boyega confirms royal cameos
What’s the Deal with Canon
- Battlefront II fiasco
- Star Wars: Rebels final season half way done
- Episode “Rebel Assault” ended the first half of the season. Hera has been captured. Kanan off to rescue her. Loth-Wolves hinting at something deeper on Lothal
- Padme YA novel might be on the way
- Changes for Star Tours – The Last Jedi planets on the way
- Thrawn comic preview revealed
- Darth Vader #8 and Doctor Aphra #14
Twitter Questions