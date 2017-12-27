Mark Hamill Clarifies His Public Criticism of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

0

Welcome back from your holiday break. Surprise! There’s still some controversy surrounding Mark Hamill, his iconic character of Luke Skywalker, and the handling of that role in Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Hamill has, for months, been openly critical about his disagreement over the state of Luke in the latest film. However, he’s also been forthright about the fact that this is no longer Luke’s story and that Johnson’s film, overall, has been a worthwhile installment.

Now, after all of Hamill’s comments and Johnson’s responses have added fuel to the fire of both sides of the fan divide, Hamill has clarified his stance on the whole thing. While he may still disagree with Johnson’s handling of Luke in The Last Jedi, he wishes he could go back and keep those disagreements private. It’s perfectly fair to say that these kinds of creative differences arise in just about every production in cinematic history, and it’s equally fair to say that every aspect of making a Star Wars film will be highly scrutinized by fans. This one just got a bit out of hand, so hopefully we can now put it behind us.

Here are Hamill’s latest comments on the ongoing criticism of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017

For more on this non-troversy, be sure to get caught up with our recent coverage below:

And for more on all things Star Wars, take a look at the most-recent write-ups provided at the following links: