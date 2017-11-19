New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Images Tease the Fates of Rey and Kylo Ren

0

A few weeks back, Marvel released Taika Waititi‘s lively yet slight Thor: Ragnarok while this weekend saw the release of Zack Snyder‘s Justice League, a genuine disaster. That means that little more than a few weeks stands between hungry audiences and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the eighth volume in the proper Star Wars saga, not including Rogue One or the upcoming Han Solo movie. Of course, some people might be really looking forward to Coco – I hear its very good – but in the realm of blockbusters, Marvel, DC, and Star Wars are the big players at the table.

With a handful of exhilarating trailers and images already having done a good job of getting audiences of all creeds, including skeptics like myself, excited for Rian Johnson‘s movie, what’s really left to say or see before the movie comes out? Those familiar with marketing plans for these movies know the answer is plenty. So, as one might have guessed, a batch of new images have been released by EW in the run-up to the film’s release on December 15th. Most of these images will look familiar to scenes in the trailers, such as the “gorilla walkers” marching over the lands of a mining planet or Luke watching Rey practice her lightsaber from afar. Others, such as the shot of Laura Dern‘s resistance admiral and a new shot of the Millennium Falcon, are less easy to place but also don’t give us new information to spoil what’s in store in Johnson’s movie. You can check out all the new images below, which will likely just remind you to get your tickets early.

Here’s the synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

“In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.”

Here are the new images via EW: