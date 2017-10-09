‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Over 40 New Images Feature Snoke, Porgs, and Battles

0

Disney unveiled a brand new trailer for writer/director Rian Johnson‘s highly anticipated sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi tonight, and since the trailer had so much new footage packed into it, we’ve gone ahead and screengrabbed some frames of interest. This trailer offered a much clearer look at the story than before, specifically the blurring of the lines between the Dark Side and the Light Side, as Luke (Mark Hamill) doesn’t want to train Rey and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) may be having second thoughts about that whole patricide thing.

Also of note is the fact that the shot from the Force Awakens trailer of a hooded Luke next to R2-D2 looks like it will finally be used in The Last Jedi, as the scene likely depicts the moment after which Kylo turned on his Jedi training class and caused Luke to recede into exile. We also get a close look at Kylo’s scar, Snoke, and that lovable Porg.

Check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi images below, and sound off with your own finds. Click on any image for high-resolution, to get a closer look.

Daisy Ridley (Rey),John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) all return for the latest Star Wars. They’ll be joined by Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern. The film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.