‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: 22 High-Resolution Images Tease Kylo Ren, Luke, and Porgs

0

We’re still about three months out from the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but anticipation is growing as Disney’s marketing machine continues to keep awareness high for the Force Awakens follow-up. As such, Disney and Lucasfilm have unveiled a batch of high-resolution images from The Last Jedi that offer very clear looks at the cast, characters, and new locations. Most of these images we’ve seen before in one form or another, but here we’ve bundled them all in one place in high-resolution.

Rian Johnson wrote and directed The Last Jedi, which looks to offer a fractured narrative in contrast to Force Awakens’ road trip-like structure. Rey (Daisy Ridley) is on a secluded island with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), trying to convince him to come back to the Jedi and help save the galaxy once again; an awakened Finn (John Boyega) teams up with a Resistance mechanic named Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) to seek answers; and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) is just along for the ride, lookin’ hella handsome.

These images also show off the baddies, including a potentially regretful Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), a permanently uptight General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), and a resolute Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie). It’ll be interesting to see how all of these storylines intersect and connect, but buzz on Johnson’s sequel has been incredibly positive. Here’s hoping The Last Jedi delivers.

Peruse the images below. The film also stars Carrie Fisher, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Anthony Daniels, Benicio Del Toro, and Laura Dern. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15th.