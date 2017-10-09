New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Poster Puts Carrie Fisher Front and Center

0

Whether you plan on watching it or not, which director Rian Johnson is practically banging down your door begging you not to do — just kidding — a new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is on the way tonight. Ahead of the trailer drop, Lucasfilm has debuted a new poster for the Star Wars sequel and Carrie Fisher‘s General Leia is center stage, right where she belongs.

Of course, we’re all devastated to see the wildcard woman of wisdom go, both from the franchise and from real life where we need her whipsmart wit more than ever, so it makes sense that they would play her up in the marketing campaign. My great hope is that her role in the film matches the promise of what we’ve heard so far, sending the beloved actress and her iconic on-screen counterpart off the way she deserves.

Check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster below and stay tuned tonight for the new trailer. John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) all return for the latest Star Wars. They’ll be joined by Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern. The film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.