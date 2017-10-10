Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Debuts

by      October 10, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 10th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, John Rocha, Dennis Tzeng, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Luc Besson sets next film Anna with Helen Mirren and Luke Evans
  • Opening this week
  • Sylvester Stallone announced as the director for Creed 2
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
creed-michael-b-jordan-sylvester-stallone-5

Image via Warner Bros.

