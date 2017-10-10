Movie Talk: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Debuts

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 10th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Clarke Wolfe, John Rocha, Dennis Tzeng, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- First full trailer and new poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Luc Besson sets next film Anna with Helen Mirren and Luke Evans
- Opening this week
- Sylvester Stallone announced as the director for Creed 2
- Tom Holland and Will Smith teaming for animated comedy Spies in Disguise
- Bill and Ted 3 will be called Bill and Ted Face the Music, reveals Keanu Reeves
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions