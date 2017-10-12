Watch the Collider Video Crew React to the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer at 35,000 Feet

0

The second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted during Monday Night Football this week while many of the Collider Video team were flying home after a week at New York Comic-Con. The crew had a four-hour flight delay and a gate change at the last minute before they finally got onto their flight. They were tired and exhausted from an awesome time covering and streaming panels from NYCC. But nothing was going to stop them from watching The Last Jedi trailer the minute it debuted, even if that meant watching it on an airplane.

Armed with a plan and a dedicated team of Star Wars lovers, they filmed their reactions simultaneously from 35,000 feet in the air. There was so much to savor in this trailer as the Collider crew was taken back to the planets of Ahch-To and Crait to witness the birth of a new Jedi and the growing strength of the First Order. There was Snoke telling us of someone’s “raw power”, but who was he referring to? There was Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker warning us that this was “not going to go the way you think”. Poe Dameron telling us they will light the spark that will bring down the First Order. And Kylo facing off against Carrie Fisher‘s General Leia in a moment that almost broke us. This trailer had it all. From a Porg to a crystalline ice wolf to new ships and new First Order Walkers. Finn shows up, using the weapon that almost took him out in The Force Awakens, to face off with Captain Phasma. And Daisy Ridley’s Rey possibly coming upon the Great Tree or the Guardian of the Whills.

Rey is the driving force of this trailer from her opening light saber moment to her scream in suspended animation to her plea that she is searching for someone to show her “her place” in this world. The trailer presents so much and leaves so much unanswered, which all the great trailers do. And it left the Collider crew all the more excited for the full movie to come in December.

So watch our In-Flight Trailer Reaction to Star Wars: The Last Jedi above, featuring Mark Ellis, John Rocha, David Griffin, Dennis Tzeng, Wendy Lee, Cobbster, Adam Smith and Thadd Williams. See if any of the faces they made matched any of the faces you made while you were watching it!