‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: New Trailer Finds Snoke Being a Big Ol’ Meanie-Head

Disney has released a new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writer/director Rian Johnson‘s highly anticipated follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and it’s pretty incredible. Regardless of what other issues Lucasfilm will occur going forward, the force has been very strong on this film all the way through production, and it looks as though Johnson has crafted a sequel that builds upon what J.J. Abrams created in the first film while taking the characters to new and interesting places.

This trailer actually gives us the biggest story hints yet, as it looks as though Luke (Mark Hamill) may or may not reluctantly begin to train Rey (Daisy Ridley), only to find that her raw power reminds him very much of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Indeed, there’s a lot of mirroring here, and it seems as though the story of this new trilogy is very much the story of two young force strong people, Rey and Kylo Ren, who went down very different paths. It also looks like we’ll get that big fight between Finn (John Boyega) and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), and there appears to be a scene in which Snoke (Andy Serkis) has Rey under great duress.

All in all really great stuff, and I continue to be mighty excited to see this thing in theaters in just a few short months.

Check out the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer below, and click here for a deep-dive of over 40 images from the new trailer. Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) also all return for the latest Star Wars. They’ll be joined by Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern. The film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

