New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ TV Spot Shows Rey Tempted by the Dark Side

At the heart of all Star Wars films, new or old, is a classic battle of good vs evil, and our place within it. Though our heroes want to follow the path of Light, sometimes the call of the Dark can be more powerful. In a new Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV spot, we see Rey (Daisy Ridley) struggling with this balance in her own life. As she told EW in a recent interview, “The Resistance is really not that much to her. I mean, she’s been left her whole life, and very quickly is eager to sort of help other people, which is wonderful. She wants to be part of something. I mean, everyone wants to be part of something.”

But after an initial rejection from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), she may be considering a different path, one seemingly tread upon by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), whose future may also be in flux. “From his perspective, what he’s done is hopeful,” Driver said. “If anything he has justice. I think he’s surprised by how he would feel after Han Solo. He’s hoping for hope. He’s hoping for clarity.”

Check out the new trailer below:



Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th and also stars Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio Del Toro.

