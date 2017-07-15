‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: 6 New Character Posters Will Have You Seeing Red

0

As we saw in the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, red is a bit of a prominent color, at least as far as the red smoke coming out of some landspeeders. Today, at D23, Disney unveiled six new Star Wars: The Last Jedi character posters that carried on with the red color motif. It’s a nice look, and it helps distinguish these new movies from the ones that came before. The watchword today at the presentation seemed to be “unexpected”, and this certainly doesn’t look like the marketing campaign we got for Star Wars: The Force Awakens or Rogue One.

It’s also interesting to see that while The Last Jedi does have new characters, these character posters are sticking to the ones we already know, which is a smart choice. Since we don’t know much about Rose or DJ, their character poster won’t mean much to us at this stage. Of course, based on how much we loved the new characters from The Force Awakens, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s tons of merchandise featuring The Last Jedi characters closer to the film’s release.

Check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi character posters below. The film opens December 15th. John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) all return for the latest Star Wars, joined by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran alongside Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern.

