‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi': 3 Big Questions We Have After That New Trailer

0

The new and possibly final trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out and everyone is offering their analyses and observations on it (including Collider’s own Dave Trumbore in a thorough breakdown). Collider Video’s Ken Napzok and Mark Reilly are no different. As frequent panelists on Collider Jedi Council, Ken and Mark wanted to answer the three big questions they felt the trailer left us asking.

We see throughout this trailer that Snoke is referring to someone he “found” with this “raw, untamed power” who must fulfill their “destiny”. Coming out of The Force Awakens, we could assume he was talking to Kylo Ren. But the trailer seems to give us another more awe-inducing possibility. So Ken and Mark ask:

Is Supreme Leader Snoke talking to Rey?

Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker is also featured prominently in this trailer. He is no longer the strong, confident Luke we had last seen onscreen in Return of the Jedi. This is a darker, more troubled Luke who radiates fear of a power he saw “once before” that “didn’t scare him enough then”, but we see in his eyes that “it does now.” Ken and Mark ask:

Was Luke referring to the power of Ben Solo?

Near the end of the trailer, after Kylo smashes his helmet into the wall, he talks about letting go of the past and has what looks to be a possible deadly confrontation with Carrie Fisher’s General Leia, and then we see him reach out a hand to Rey. Now this could just be clever editing in the trailer as we never actually see them hold hands in the same frame, but it seems possible that Kylo may be redeemed. Or we might be seeing Rey give in to the Dark Side and follow Kylo’s path. Either way, Ken and Mark ask:

Will Rey and Kylo join forces?

Watch as Ken and Mark offer their unique takes and learned observations in answering these questions. And enjoy some new insight into what we may see in December from this latest installment from Star Wars.