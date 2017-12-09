First ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Reactions Praise Rian Johnson’s Sequel

0

Who are Rey’s parents? What has Luke been doing? Am I more obsessed with porgs or vulptices? Answers are on the way when Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi drops on December 15, but those who attending the film’s world premiere have spoken up with the first public reactions to the film.

The latest chapter in the Skywalker saga brings back original trilogy stars Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher and Luke and Leia alongside the new generation of heroes and villains introduced in The Force Awakens, including Daisy Ridley‘s Rey, John Boyega‘s Finn, Oscar Isaac‘s Poe Dameron, and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. The Last Jedi also introduces some new characters to the franchise, including Laura Dern‘s resistance leader Vice Admiral Holdo and Benicio Del Toro‘s mysterious scoundrel DJ.

The Last Jedi finally arrives in theaters next week, but the lucky folks who attended the Hollywood premiere have already seen the film and while full reviews are under embargo until December 12th, early reactions have hit social media. Most of them seem to be pretty positive, while a couple are more tempered. Again, this is just an early first impression (and from folks who attended the world premiere no less) so there’s not a lot of detail or nuance here, but so far it sounds like Star Wars: The Last Jedi is indeed the goods.

Check out some of the first Last Jedi reactions in the tweets below.

#StarWarsTheLastJedi floored me. @rianjohnson and the team nail so much – thrills, laughs, heart and most of all, pushing the characters/overall franchise a major step forward. Some really rich material to explore in the future. Can't wait for more. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017

There aren’t enough words to express how much I LOVED #StarWars #TheLastJedi! It is mind-blowing! I’m in geek heaven! pic.twitter.com/unXfYMkIle — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 10, 2017

Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you – and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic – gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

#StarWars #TheLastJedi is bonkers. I honestly don’t have any words. It’s jam packed and full of surprises. Avoid spoilers at all costs! — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) December 10, 2017

SPACE DERN — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 10, 2017

The best thing about THE LAST JEDI is the extremely sexual height difference between Oscar Isaac and Laura Dern — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

Boy I loved Rogue One. I really did. #LastJedi — Gregory Ellwood – 4 Quadrant Podcast on iTunes (@TheGregoryE) December 10, 2017

Last Jedi disappointing. Can’t believe I liked Force Awakens better. — Gregory Ellwood – 4 Quadrant Podcast on iTunes (@TheGregoryE) December 10, 2017

The Last Jedi is incredible. Character at the forefront, amazing action and so so so much emotional payoff decades in the making. I will be watching this one a lot. pic.twitter.com/KVOjLhwk27 — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) December 10, 2017

I just saw THE LAST JEDI pic.twitter.com/WV94lzsbhF — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 10, 2017

IT DOES NOT GET BETTER THAN STAR WARS THE LAST JEDI!!!!!! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 10, 2017

I am STUNNED by #StarWars #TheLastJedi. I gasped, I laughed, I screamed, I cried and I had the time of my life. Rian Johnson pulled it off, making what might be the best Star Wars movie ever. pic.twitter.com/0VE5M90dsH — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) December 10, 2017

So a lot happens in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a triumph. So many big moments, so much emotion, so much to digest. Had the whole crowd cheering and woah’ing. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) December 10, 2017

The Last Jedi is a grand slam home run. Congrats, @rianjohnson Get ready, everyone. Mind blower. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) December 10, 2017

#StarWars #TheLastJedi is AWESOME! I'm overwhelmed with all sorts of emotion on how incredible @rianjohnson's movie is! I can't wait to see it again. Also, PORGS!!! — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 10, 2017