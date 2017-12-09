Facebook Messenger

First ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Reactions Praise Rian Johnson’s Sequel

by      December 9, 2017

Who are Rey’s parents? What has Luke been doing? Am I more obsessed with porgs or vulptices? Answers are on the way when Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi drops on December 15, but those who attending the film’s world premiere have spoken up with the first public reactions to the film.

The latest chapter in the Skywalker saga brings back original trilogy stars Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher and Luke and Leia alongside the new generation of heroes and villains introduced in The Force Awakens, including Daisy Ridley‘s Rey, John Boyega‘s Finn, Oscar Isaac‘s Poe Dameron, and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. The Last Jedi also introduces some new characters to the franchise, including Laura Dern‘s resistance leader Vice Admiral Holdo and Benicio Del Toro‘s mysterious scoundrel DJ.

The Last Jedi finally arrives in theaters next week, but the lucky folks who attended the Hollywood premiere have already seen the film and while full reviews are under embargo until December 12th, early reactions have hit social media. Most of them seem to be pretty positive, while a couple are more tempered. Again, this is just an early first impression (and from folks who attended the world premiere no less) so there’s not a lot of detail or nuance here, but so far it sounds like Star Wars: The Last Jedi is indeed the goods.

Check out some of the first Last Jedi reactions in the tweets below.

