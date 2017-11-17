‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Runtime Revealed

0

Since runtime stories are now a thing (and we’re as guilty of that as anyone), fans want to know how much Star Wars goodness they’ll be getting with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. At a recent press conference, writer-director Rian Johnson revealed that his film will be two hours and thirty minutes, which makes The Last Jedi the longest Star Wars movie to date.

For a comparison, here’s the runtime on all the other Star Wars movies:

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – 2 hours, 16 minutes

– 2 hours, 16 minutes Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – 2 hours, 22 minutes

– 2 hours, 22 minutes Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – 2 hours, 20 minutes

– 2 hours, 20 minutes Star Wars: A New Hope – 2 hours, 1 minute

– 2 hours, 1 minute Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – 2 hours, 4 minutes

– 2 hours, 4 minutes Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – 2 hours, 11 minutes

– 2 hours, 11 minutes Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 2 hours, 16 minutes

– 2 hours, 16 minutes Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 2 hours, 13 minutes

So what does this long runtime mean for The Last Jedi? We don’t know! No one does. I will say that the long runtime does make some sense when you consider that The Last Jedi probably has three major storylines running through it. There’s the storyline with Rey training with Luke, there’s the storyline where Finn and Rose go on a mission to Canto Bight, and there’s whatever Poe is up to with the Resistance. That’s not to mention Kylo Ren probably getting a sizable chunk of the storyline to develop his character. The Last Jedi isn’t hurting for plotlines, and it looks like Disney has given Johnson plenty of time to tell this story.

Some other fun tidbits from the press conference include Johnson confirming that Rogue One director Gareth Edwards has a cameo, and confirming that he asked J.J. Abrams to tweak the ending of The Force Awakens so that R2-D2 would accompany Rey to meet Luke rather than BB-8.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th.