‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Go Behind the Scenes with Director Rian Johnson’s Candid Photos

By now, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the first teaser trailer for Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi in all its full-color glory and have pored over every frame of it to glean its many secrets. But for something a little more subdued and a little more candid, we now turn to a selection of behind-the-scenes shots from the movie’s production shot by Johnson himself. The only other person, besides the official set photographer, allowed to take photos behind the scenes, Johnson captured fun snaps of stars Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, and Anthony Daniels in action, along with a touching throwback image for the late Carrie Fisher.

We’ve got a long wait until the film’s debut, so I fully expect to see more from the massive marketing machine behind the eighth installment in the Skywalker Saga. And while the reveals will certainly be most welcome, I’m hoping we get to see more from Johnson himself. Hopefully, as one of the many fans of his filmography, we’ll also get to see some nods back to his previous films, like Brick and Looper, as nice Easter eggs.

Also starring John Boyega (Finn), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) with Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will open on December 15, 2017.

Check out the behind-the-scenes shots from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, courtesy of Johnson’s Instagram account:

