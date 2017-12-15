Listen to John Williams’ Score for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

0

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally in theaters, which means the wait is over. For a new Star Wars movie, for a new Rian Johnson film, and for a new John Williams score. The latter is notable as Williams has slowed down a bit as of late, so it’s a special treat to get to hear new work from The Master. With The Last Jedi now in theaters, the full Star Wars: The Last Jedi soundtrack is available to stream online. Williams notably sat out of scoring Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Ready Player One, for which duties have fallen to Back to the Future composer Alan Silvestri, so Williams could focus on Spielberg’s The Post and The Last Jedi.

The Last Jedi score is solid work from Williams, and while he did a lot of the heavy lifting on Star Wars: The Force Awakens introducing iconic new pieces like “Rey’s Theme,” there are a few notable new additions this time around. Rose’s Theme, which appears in the track “Fun with Finn and Rose,” is a swell standout that underlines Kelly Marie Tran’s new character, and “The Spark” features Williams’ terrific new riff that’s been used in a lot of the trailers. Overall I think it’s a pretty great score, and one I’m sure I’ll be listening to for a very, very long time to come.

Stream the full Star Wars: The Last Jedi soundtrack below. The film also stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Gwendonline Christie.

