Watch John Boyega React to a Major ‘The Last Jedi’ Spoiler on Live TV

Warning: There’s a major Star Wars: The Last Jedi spoiler below.

Everyone involved in the making of a Star Wars films makes a huge effort to make sure that the spoilers and secrets stay under wraps until a film hits theaters. From the higher-ups at Lucasfilm to the below-the-line craftsmen who bring the galaxy far, far away to life on screen, but especially the stars, who are faced with all manner of prodding questions over and over again in interviews. So, as you might imagine, it’s quite a shock when an interviewer goes and blows one of the film’s biggest surprises on live TV.

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi now in theaters, John Boyega has been making the press rounds and when he dropped by the talk show This Morning (h/t ScreenCrush), he got a bit of a shock when co-host Holly Willoughby casually revealed a big ol’ red-flag spoiler live on TV. It’s pretty amusing to watch the top-secret press tour veteran process what just happened. Check it out in the video below, but one last time for the people in the back, not if you haven’t seen The Last Jedi yet!

