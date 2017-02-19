Collider Shareables: New ‘The Last Jedi’ Stormtrooper Design Revealed; Tom Holland Meets Andrew Garfield

0

We here at Collider pride ourselves on the diversity of our content, but there are only so many hours in the day—we can’t possibly get to everything. That’s where Collider Shareables comes in. It’s your one-stop shop for anything from the week that falls more on the side of entertaining or amusing rather than newsworthy. And since we can’t write about everything that pops up on the world wide web in a week, this is the place to find smaller, intriguing curios and behind-the-scenes looks from the projects we’re looking forward to most.

This week was a busy one in the world of shareable content! First up, we’ve got a behind-the-scenes dispatch from Star Wars: The Last Jedi involving Rian Johnson’s slightly redesigned Stormtroopers. Then, we’ve got the (BAFTA-winning!) Tom Holland talking about his first meeting with the previous Spidey, Andrew Garfield. Next, we dig into a surprisingly tech-y Easter Egg from The LEGO Batman Movie. We also have our first look at the Love, Actually sequel, a super fun behind-the-scenes look at the foley work involved in Trollhunters, a truly hilarious compilation of every Tom Hardy grunt in Taboo, the first logo for Pacific Rim: Uprising, a peek at Millie Bobby Brown’s surprising visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War, and to round it all out, a very sweet look back at an early Carrie Fisher interview that never fails to hit us right in the feelings.

