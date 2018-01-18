Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Tanks in China

by      January 18, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • According to the Hollywood Reporter, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has already been pulled from theaters in China after only two weeks of release due to low box office numbers.
  • In an interview with Postmedia Network, Chris Hemsworth stated that there will be “76 cast members or something like that” in Avengers: Infinity War.
  • Opening This Week: 12 Strong tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11. Den of Thieves is a gritty crime saga which follows the lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank.
  • Variety is reporting that Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer are teaming up to co-lead a holiday film for Universal. Chastain and Kelly Carmichael wrote the original treatment with Peter Chiarelli now on board to pen the script.
  • The first trailer for Beast of Burden starring Daniel Radcliffe was released today. Radcliffe plays Sean Haggerty who only has an hour to deliver his illegal cargo.
  • The panel discusses the Collider.com “29 Most Rewatchable Movies Ever Made” list.
  • Live Twitter Questions
Image via Warner Bros.

