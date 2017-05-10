‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Goes 16-Bit

0

Because trailers are their own thing now, the biggest ones tend to get remade six ways till Sunday. JoBlo has given the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer the “8-bit” treatment, even though as you’ll see from this remade trailer, it’s clearly 16-bit. Your NES could never pull of these graphics.

That being said, it’s a fun way to reimagine the trailer, and I kind of wish someone would give JoBlo the budget to remake an entire movie this way. It’s certainly more engaging than watching yet another LEGO remake that’s cute but simply mimics every single aspect of the original. What’s great about this 16-bit trailer is that they had to take some creative license in order to properly reimagine the visuals.

Check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi 16-bit version below, and then join me in berating EA for only making video games for the current generation of consoles when we all know that Super Star Wars for the SNES was amazing. Yes, I understand the current business model, but Super Star Wars was fantastic and I would like more video games done in that style. (I also know that Super Star Wars is available on PlayStation 4; I’m just saying a Super Star Wars: The Force Awakens would not be the worst thing ever).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th. The film stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran, Benicio del Toro, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill.

