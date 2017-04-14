Movie Talk: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Reaction; Fede Alvarez to Direct ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 14th, 2017) Mark Reilly, Josh Macuga, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer released
- Fede Alvarez to direct Labyrinth sequel
- New red band trailer released for The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- Mile Morales Animated Spider-Man movie cast revealed
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 tracking for $150 million debut
- Coming to America 2 in the works with original writers and Eddie Murphy
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions