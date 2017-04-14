Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Reaction; Fede Alvarez to Direct ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel

by      April 14, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (April 14th, 2017) Mark Reilly, Josh Macuga, John Rocha, Sinead DeVries, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Mile Morales Animated Spider-Man movie cast revealed
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions

