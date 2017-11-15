‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: 4 New TV Spots Unveil Fresh Footage and Minimal Plot

0

Disney has released four new Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV spots. It’s always Disney’s prerogative to market the hell out of their movies, and while Star Wars is a bit more beholden to secrecy, I’m sure we’ll still see plenty of other TV spots and ads in the month leading up to the film’s release.

These new TV spots do have some nice snippets of new footage and also show how the movie will balance both its heavier moments while not leaving out the comedy (Poe has a great line in one of these spots). I don’t know if The Last Jedi will be a slam-dunk or not, but everything I’ve seen so far is encouraging. There’s no reason to think that the film will be a misfire, and now that The Force Awakens did the heavy lifting of introducing new characters and making us care about their struggle, I’m eager to see where The Last Jedi takes their story.

Check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi TV spots below. The film opens December 15th and stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio Del Toro.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi: